Medley Capital Corp (MCC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

Press coverage about Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medley Capital Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on shares of Medley Capital Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $8.00 target price on shares of Medley Capital Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Medley Capital Corp in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) opened at 7.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Medley Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Medley Capital Corp had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Medley Capital Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medley Capital Corp will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medley Capital Corp news, CEO Brook Taube acquired 106,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $799,040.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth Taube acquired 117,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $880,246.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 436,425 shares of company stock worth $3,268,340. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Corp Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

