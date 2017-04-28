Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Medidata Solutions is a leading global provider of hosted clinical development solutions that enhance the efficiency of customers’ clinical development processes and optimize their research and development investments. Medidata products and services allow customers to achieve clinical results more efficiently and effectively by streamlining the design, planning and management of key aspects of the clinical development process, including protocol development (Medidata Designer), investigator benchmarking and budgeting (Medidata Grants Manager), contract research organization (CRO) benchmarking and budgeting (Medidata CRO Contractor), and the capture, management, analysis and reporting of clinical trial data (Medidata Rave). Medidata’s diverse customer base spans pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, academic institutions, CROs and other research organizations, and includes some top global pharmaceutical companies. “

MDSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) opened at 65.19 on Thursday. Medidata Solutions has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $69.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Vries Glen Michael De sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $420,375.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 934,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,402,770.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $169,185.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,964 shares of company stock worth $1,298,210. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Strs Ohio increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 19.3% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 25.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after buying an additional 70,405 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 871,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,251,000 after buying an additional 232,810 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

