Medical Facilities Corp (DR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$20.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Medical Facilities Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Facilities Corp in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) opened at 16.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $500.45 million and a P/E ratio of 53.73. Medical Facilities Corp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

About Medical Facilities Corp

Medical Facilities Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns interests in over six entities (the Centers), approximately five of which either own a specialty surgical hospital (SSH) or an ambulatory surgery center (ASC). The Company’s Centers offer facilities, such as staff, surgical materials and supplies, and other support necessary for scheduled surgical, pain management, imaging and diagnostic procedures.

