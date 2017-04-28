Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (MJN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company earned $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.63 million. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO had a negative return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 14.56%. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,295 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.38. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $94.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MJN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $90.00 target price on Mead Johnson Nutrition CO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc cut Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO Company Profile

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (Mead Johnson) is a pediatric nutrition company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells infant formulas, children’s nutrition and other nutritional products. The Company operates through three segments: Asia, Latin America and North America/Europe. Its product portfolio includes routine and specialty infant formulas, children’s milks and milk modifiers, dietary supplements for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, pediatric vitamins, and products for pediatric metabolic disorders.

