McKesson Co. (MCK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in a report published on Thursday. Barclays PLC currently has a $174.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCK. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on McKesson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $155.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered McKesson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Avondale Partners raised McKesson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.37.

Shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.29. 1,523,399 shares of the company were exchanged. McKesson has a 12-month low of $114.53 and a 12-month high of $199.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average of $145.38.

In other McKesson news, Chairman John H. Hammergren sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.44, for a total value of $15,119,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in McKesson by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in McKesson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in McKesson by 9.0% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 343,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

