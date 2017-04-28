Vetr Inc. Downgrades McKesson Co. (MCK) to Buy

Vetr cut shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $157.86 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann set a $155.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of McKesson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a sell rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.37.

Shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) opened at 138.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.06. McKesson has a 12 month low of $114.53 and a 12 month high of $199.43.

In other news, Chairman John H. Hammergren sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.44, for a total transaction of $15,119,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of McKesson by 27.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,486,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,371,000 after buying an additional 2,465,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,638,000 after buying an additional 520,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,833,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,547,000 after buying an additional 484,438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,802,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,828,000 after buying an additional 142,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,461,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,125,000 after buying an additional 1,775,467 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

