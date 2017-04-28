McBride plc (MCB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Panmure Gordon

McBride plc (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.75) price objective on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.88) price objective on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.37) price objective on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of McBride plc to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 211 ($2.70) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.81) price objective on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 212.67 ($2.72).

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) opened at 191.667 on Thursday. McBride plc has a 12-month low of GBX 127.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 206.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.52. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 349.03 million.

About McBride plc

McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France, Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; South, including Italy and Spain, and East, including Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe.

