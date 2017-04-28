MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) traded down 2.61% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 70,862 shares of the stock traded hands. MBT Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $255.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.58.

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. MBT Financial Corp. had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company earned $13.42 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that MBT Financial Corp. will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of MBT Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Daly acquired 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $48,596.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,036.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas G. Myers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $161,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,321.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,907 shares of company stock worth $133,944. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About MBT Financial Corp.

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for Monroe Bank & Trust (the Bank). Monroe Bank & Trust provides customary retail and commercial banking and trust services to its customers, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), automated teller machine (ATM) and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

