MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.56. MB Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 302,145 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. MB Financial has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MB Financial’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $241,759.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen J. May sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $223,845.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,794 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,582 shares of company stock worth $883,011 over the last ninety days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie began coverage on MB Financial in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of MB Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

