Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mattersight Corp (MATR) to Sell

Mattersight Corp (NASDAQ:MATR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Mattersight Corporation, formerly known as eLoyalty Corporation, operates as an enterprise analytics service provider. The Company’s Behavioral Analytics service captures, analyzes, and creates insight from unstructured conversations, emails, employee desktop activity, and customer data. Services offered by the Company is applicable in improving call center performance, increase customer satisfaction and customer retention, reduce fraud, and streamline back office operations. Mattersight Corporation is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Shares of Mattersight Corp (NASDAQ:MATR) opened at 3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $107.47 million. Mattersight Corp has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Mattersight Corp (NASDAQ:MATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million. Mattersight Corp had a negative return on equity of 36,378.16% and a negative net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mattersight Corp will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/mattersight-corp-matr-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-2-updated.html.

In other news, EVP Christopher Joseph Danson sold 14,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $55,778.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,722.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Growth Capital, Llc bought 118,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $354,561.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mattersight Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattersight Corp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 467,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mattersight Corp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 560,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares during the period. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattersight Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,583,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattersight Corp Company Profile

Mattersight Corporation offers behavioral analytics and provides personality-based software products. The Company uses various applications, including predictive behavioral routing, performance management, quality assurance and predictive analytics (collectively, Behavioral Analytics) to analyze and predict customer behavior based on the language exchanged between agents and customers during brand interactions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattersight Corp (MATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattersight Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattersight Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.