Matt Maddox Sells 60,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) President Matt Maddox sold 60,000 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $7,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 354,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,095,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded down 1.20% on Friday, reaching $123.01. 1,522,802 shares of the company were exchanged. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,604 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 174% compared to the typical daily volume of 586 put options.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/matt-maddox-sells-60000-shares-of-wynn-resorts-limited-wynn-stock.html.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.62 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $65,886,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 22.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 110,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 30.2% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 222,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 372,804 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,251,000 after buying an additional 185,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $11,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts, Limited

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.