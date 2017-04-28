Materion Corp (MTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Materion Corp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Materion Corp’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Materion Corp updated its FY17 guidance to $1.45-1.60 EPS.

Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) traded up 7.03% on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,899 shares. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Materion Corp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Richard J. Hipple sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Hipple sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $198,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $1,086,263 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Materion Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Materion Corp by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Materion Corp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Materion Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Materion Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

