MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple Sells 25,000 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,388.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) traded down 1.56% on Friday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 720,244 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $45.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post $2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MasTec by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 677,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,139,000 after buying an additional 276,255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MasTec by 218.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 32.0% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 66,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of MasTec by 297.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 478,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

