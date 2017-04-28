Masco Corp (MAS) Given News Impact Rating of 0.22

Media headlines about Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Masco Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Masco Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Masco Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded down 0.62% on Friday, hitting $37.02. 4,057,008 shares of the stock traded hands. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Masco Corp had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 1,293.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Masco Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Masco Corp news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $66,051.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $184,649.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,913 shares of company stock worth $1,600,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Masco Corp

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

