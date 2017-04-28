Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 1,262 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $152,424.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,333.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) traded up 4.32% on Friday, hitting $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,176 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.42. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $169.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average of $137.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 44.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post $14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company downgraded United Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $483,266,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,975,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,510,000. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 818,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,672,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 92.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after buying an additional 231,502 shares in the last quarter.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

