Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Martin Marietta Materials earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) opened at 223.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.90. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.41. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $165.27 and a 52 week high of $243.98.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $889 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post $7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Cleveland Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $636,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,396.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

