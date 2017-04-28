Marsh & McLennan Companies’ (MMC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $74.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) traded down 0.16% on Friday, reaching $74.13. 1,862,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post $3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Chairman Peter Zaffino sold 117,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $8,258,608.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Rapport sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $517,972.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 821,726 shares of company stock worth $59,930,138. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 651.7% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

