Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Marsh & McLennan is expected to benefit from improved pricing, stable ratings, strong capital management and expense-control initiatives. Its effective capital management via share buyback and dividend payment also impresses. Over the past many years, the company has made significant investments, both for organic growth and acquisitions. The company’s share price have outperformed the industry. Nevertheless, its exposure to currency volatility due to huge international presence, and integration risks from acquisitions raises concern. Also, high tax rates and low interest rates have suppressed investment income and pension liability risk, thereby raising concern. The company is set The company is expected to report first quarter earnings on Apr 27th. The Zacks Consensus earnings estimate for the quarter is pegged at $0.99 per share which translates into a year over year growth rate of 7.8%.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $74.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) opened at 74.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $75.52.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 13.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post $3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Chairman Peter Zaffino sold 117,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $8,258,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Rapport sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $517,972.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 821,726 shares of company stock valued at $59,930,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 651.7% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

