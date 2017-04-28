Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (MBII) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) saw strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 1,262,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,405% from the previous session’s volume of 36,018 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.71.

Specifically, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The firm’s market cap is $43.34 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 774,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners owned about 3.15% of Marrone Bio Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene.

