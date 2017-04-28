Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (MBII) Major Shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Purchases 50,000 Shares

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) traded up 2.34% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,274 shares. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $43.34 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company earned $2.69 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 774,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners owned 3.15% of Marrone Bio Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene.

