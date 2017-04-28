Vetr Inc. Upgrades Marriott International Inc (MAR) to Buy

Vetr upgraded shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $96.50 price target on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $98.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) opened at 95.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $60.87 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $176,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $2,962,160.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,940,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,128 shares of company stock worth $13,875,938. Company insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 84.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. High Point Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. High Point Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

