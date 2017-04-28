Markwest Energy Partners (MWE) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Markwest Energy Partners (NYSE:MWE) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Markwest Energy Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Markwest Energy Partners Company Profile

MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. (MarkWest) is a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering and transportation of crude oil. The Company operates in four segments: Marcellus, Utica, Northeast and Southwest.

