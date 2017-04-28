MarineMax Inc (HZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company earned $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. MarineMax updated its FY17 guidance to $1.14-1.24 EPS.

Shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) traded down 1.93% on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 444,660 shares. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, COO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,428 shares in the company, valued at $421,264.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $12,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3,099.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 568,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 550,422 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,218,000 after buying an additional 381,672 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 43.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 683,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 208,110 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 752,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 168,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on MarineMax from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Forward View set a $25.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MarineMax Inc (HZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/marinemax-inc-hzo-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-06-eps.html.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. Through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas, the Company sold new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, as of September 30, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.