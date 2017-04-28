Marchex (MCHX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

News articles about Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marchex earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) remained flat at $2.71 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares. The company’s market cap is $114.32 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Marchex has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.32.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 56.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marchex will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marchex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc is a mobile advertising analytics company. The Company offers products and services for enterprises that depend on consumer phone calls to drive sales. Its media analytics products can provide actionable intelligence on media channels advertisers use to acquire customers over the phone. Its Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud helps marketers connect customer conversions driven from paid media channels, including search, display and video, social and sites, to phone calls made to a business.

