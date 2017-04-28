Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business earned $16.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 billion. Marathon Petroleum Corp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) traded down 0.16% during trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648,520 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.74. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $68.50) on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum Corp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum Corp from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-07-eps.html.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,273.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp by 3,944.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp by 28.3% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 55,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGOV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp during the third quarter worth $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum Corp

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.