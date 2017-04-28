Marathon Oil’s (MRO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in a report issued on Thursday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRO. Vetr upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.44 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.35.

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) opened at 14.88 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The firm’s market cap is $12.61 billion.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 106.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,834,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after buying an additional 945,214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 76,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 57.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 74,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

