American National Bank Maintains Position in Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

American National Bank continued to hold its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) opened at 17.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $19.52.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business earned ($2,602.65) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

