MannKind (MNKD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MannKind earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) traded down 0.3877% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.8736. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,860 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.6424 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm earned $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MannKind will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

