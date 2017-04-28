Share Buyback Program Declared by Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Board

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to buyback 100,000 shares on Thursday, March 16th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) opened at 5.25 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $1.33 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 59.33%. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post $0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (MBC) is a real estate finance company that specializes in originating, servicing and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. The Company offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area.

