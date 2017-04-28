Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Receives $37.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. Vetr upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.88 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, February 27th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at $134,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/main-street-capital-co-main-receives-37-41-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) traded down 0.87% on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. 469,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $40.86.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business earned $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.96 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.84%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC’s principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the Company’s debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company.

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.