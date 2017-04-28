Share Repurchase Plan Announced by Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) Board of Directors

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan, which permits the company to repurchase $10 million in outstanding shares on Tuesday, January 10th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Magnachip Semiconductor Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) opened at 8.35 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $277.65 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180 million. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor Corp news, Director Camillo Martino purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,086.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corp

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Company provides technology platforms for analog, mixed signal, power, high voltage, non-volatile memory and Radio Frequency (RF) applications.

