MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSE:MAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAG. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$19.50 target price on MAG Silver Corp and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on MAG Silver Corp from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on MAG Silver Corp from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on MAG Silver Corp from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Rubenstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.60, for a total value of C$39,200.00.

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) traded up 4.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,762 shares. MAG Silver Corp has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.35 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

MAG Silver Corp Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

