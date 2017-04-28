Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) to Sell

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Macquarie owns, operate and invests in a diversified group of infrastructure businesses, which provide basic, everyday services, in the United States and other developed countries. Its initial businesses and investments consist of an airport services business (Atlantic and AvPorts), an airport parking business (PCAA and Avistar) and a district energy business (Thermal Chicago and Northwind Aladdin), a UK regulated water utility and in Macquarie Communications Infrastructure Group. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,957 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.94. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company earned $437.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) to Sell” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/macquarie-infrastructure-corp-mic-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In related news, CEO James Hooke acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.15 per share, with a total value of $1,112,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael Kernan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.15 per share, with a total value of $74,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,375. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 1,099.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 127,331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 8,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 85.8% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 167,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.