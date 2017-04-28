Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Target Price at $50.71

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a report on Monday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preetinder S. Virk sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $36,707.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,201. 57.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,846,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,435,000 after buying an additional 270,603 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,903,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 529,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) opened at 49.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $55.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company earned $186.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

