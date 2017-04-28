$195.7 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post $195.7 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.9 million to $199 million. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings posted sales of $142.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings will report full year sales of $195.7 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.5 million to $739.8 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $870.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $842.2 million to $899 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business earned $186.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) opened at 49.80 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06.

In other news, insider John Croteau sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $5,115,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preetinder S. Virk sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $36,707.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,461 shares of company stock worth $8,151,201. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CG Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the third quarter worth $2,261,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 529,110 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the third quarter worth $1,165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $9,356,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

