Macerich (MAC) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Macerich (NYSE:MAC) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Macerich earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on Macerich to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) opened at 62.71 on Friday. Macerich has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business earned $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. Macerich had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

