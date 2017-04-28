Macerich Co (MAC) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Macerich from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on Macerich and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Macerich from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.07.

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) traded down 0.45% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,511 shares. Macerich Co has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Macerich had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 83.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/macerich-co-mac-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.