Press coverage about Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Macatawa Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 30 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) traded down 5.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,873 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $324.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.13. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company earned $17.15 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $10.00 price objective on Macatawa Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/macatawa-bank-mcbc-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Macatawa Bank (the Bank), offers a range of commercial and personal banking services, including checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.