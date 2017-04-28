John David Hansen Sells 10,216 Shares of MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (MBVX) Stock

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBVX) insider John David Hansen sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $20,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John David Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, John David Hansen sold 1,476 shares of MabVax Therapeutics Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $2,952.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, John David Hansen sold 5,051 shares of MabVax Therapeutics Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $10,960.67.

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBVX) traded down 2.71% on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,229 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.05. The company’s market capitalization is $13.54 million.

