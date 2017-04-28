Atria Investments LLC Has $2.559 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 2.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the first quarter worth about $291,000. TNB Financial purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 14,489.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the first quarter worth about $4,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) opened at 87.42 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $97.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.25. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The company earned $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Atria Investments LLC Has $2.559 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-shares-bought-by-atria-investments-llc-updated.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup Inc restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Instinet lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other LyondellBasell Industries NV news, major shareholder Ai New Holdings 2 Llc sold 1,167,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $107,797,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacquelyn H. Wolf sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,388,433.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,600,598 shares of company stock worth $424,590,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries NV

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.