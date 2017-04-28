LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) traded down 3.04% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,565,433 shares. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $97.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average of $87.78.

In other LyondellBasell Industries NV news, SVP Jacquelyn H. Wolf sold 14,769 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,388,433.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai New Holdings 2 Llc sold 1,167,905 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $107,797,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,600,598 shares of company stock valued at $424,590,846 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Monday, February 6th. Instinet upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries NV from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

LyondellBasell Industries NV Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

