Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CSFB

CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$9.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a focus stock rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.43.

Shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) opened at 7.01 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.09 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Its segments include Candeleria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan, Tenke Fungurume and Other.

