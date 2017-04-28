Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Receives $12.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several analysts recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 0.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 43.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Receives $12.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/lumber-liquidators-holdings-inc-ll-receives-12-86-average-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) traded up 1.23% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. 939,666 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. Lumber Liquidators Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The stock’s market cap is $696.60 million.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The firm earned $244.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork, Vinyl Plank and Other, Moldings and Accessories, and Non-Merchandise Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.