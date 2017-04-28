LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Shares Up 9.1% on Earnings Beat

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) shot up 9.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 2,829,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.30. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. LPL Financial Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LPL Financial Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Instinet upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LPL Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.65.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $603,851.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,112 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy Calder sold 10,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $419,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,456.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,615,952 shares of company stock valued at $65,039,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 70,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 168,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 973,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 51,460 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.85.

About LPL Financial Holdings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

