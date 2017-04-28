Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Receives $25.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO Curtis M. Stevens sold 110,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,493,261.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,313.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $88,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $982,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,918 shares of company stock worth $3,371,067. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 575,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 72,528 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 177,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 58,685 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) traded down 2.31% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. 1,913,334 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.14. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business earned $550 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.56 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

