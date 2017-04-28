L'Oreal SA (LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L'Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of L'Oreal SA in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

L'Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. 32,169 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. L'Oreal SA has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

L'Oreal SA Company Profile

L’Oreal SA is a holding company. The Company operates through two operational divisions: Cosmetics Division and Body Shop Division. The Cosmetics Division is organized into four divisions: Professional Products, Consumer Products, L’Oreal Luxe and Active Cosmetics. The Professional Products Division products are used and sold in hair salons and beauty institutes.

