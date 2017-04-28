Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $0.00 at Loop Capital

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on Tractor Supply Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays PLC set a $90.00 target price on Tractor Supply Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tractor Supply Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.10. 1,914,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.24. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,089,866.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

