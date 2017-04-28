LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of LoneStar West in a research note issued on Wednesday. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for LoneStar West’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/lonestar-west-inc-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-01-per-share-clarus-securities-forecasts-lsi.html.

About LoneStar West

Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in providing technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for LoneStar West Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoneStar West Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.