Logitech International SA (LOGI) SVP Sells $3,156,515.30 in Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) SVP Marcel Stolk sold 95,363 shares of Logitech International SA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $3,156,515.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,770.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) traded up 1.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 740,981 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. Logitech International SA has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International SA in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Logitech International SA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Logitech International SA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Logitech International SA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Logitech International SA by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International SA by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International SA during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors.

