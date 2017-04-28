Logitech International SA (LOGI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

Media stories about Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Logitech International SA earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International SA in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Logitech International SA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) opened at 32.65 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Logitech International SA news, insider Luca Guerrino De sold 25,000 shares of Logitech International SA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 41,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $1,193,025.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,984,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,825 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International SA

Logitech International SA is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors.

